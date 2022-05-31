2023: I’ve not joined NNPP – Sen. Akwashiki

The senator was reacting to posters shared on the social media in which he was presented as the running mate of the NNPP governorship candidate, Abdullahi Yakubu-Maidoya.

“This is fake news. I have not joined NNPP, I am still a member of APC, it is the handiwork of mischief-makers that I have defected to NNPP.

“Please this is false and the general public should disregard such ongoing online posts and reports,” the senator added.