2023: Insecurity will be among his topmost priorities

While discussing his presidential aspirations, the ex-Vice president attributed Nigeria’s insecurity problem to the negligence of the current leadership.

According to him, the country will cease to be a breeding ground for terrorist activities and he would live up to the expectations of his followers who have dubbed him ‘a unifier’ in the political space.

He said, “We were coming to Katsina together with your former governor, Ibrahim Shema, in my private jet, and there was nowhere we could not see on the ground. Where is the so-called forest that the criminals are hiding that they cannot be reached?”

“I can assure you that if you give me your support to become president in 2023, the issue of insecurity will be among my topmost priorities and I promise to return peace to Katsina and the country.”

Atiku also highlighted the areas of national unity, economy, education, and decentralization of power to state governments as vital scopes of nation-building in order to correct the ills of previous administrations if given the opportunity, come 2023.

He, however, pleaded with the key members of Katsina PDP to maintain party unity while supporting his ambition.