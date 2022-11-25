2023: INEC releases guidelines for political campaigns, party expenses

Festus Okoye, a national commissioner and the chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, made this announcement in Abuja.

What was said: Okoye said that the Commission met on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and discussed several topics, including releasing the guidelines and selecting a new Secretary for INEC.

The guidelines for “the Conduct of Political Rallies, Processions, and Campaigns” and “the Finances and Election Expenses of Political Parties, Candidates, and Aspirants” have been approved by the Commission and published.

Okoye stated that the two documents would be made available to political parties, civil society groups, the media, and other key stakeholders and that the INEC had already uploaded them to its website and social media handles.

On party expenses: According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Section 88 of the Electoral Act states, “the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate at a presidential election shall not exceed N5,000,000,000.

Section 88 (8) states, “No individual or other entity shall donate to a candidate more than N50,000,” and the law stipulates that “the maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate in respect of governorship election shall not exceed N1,000,000,000.”

What you should know: He reminded political parties of the Electoral Act of 2022’s Section 90(4), which requires them to submit the necessary reports to the Commission, and Section 89(4), which outlines the penalties for failing to do so.