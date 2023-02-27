Prof. B.M Tijjani Returning Officer announced the result at INEC office in Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area.
2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano
The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) on Sunday announced Sen. Barau Jibril of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of Kano North senatorial election.
Jibril scored 234,262 votes to defeat Dr Baffa Bichi of NNPP, who scored 177,014 votes.
Similarly, the INEC has declared Yusuf Ahmed Badau, also of the APC as winner of Saturday’s election for Shanono/Bagwai Federal Constituency of Kano State.
The Returning Officer, Prof.Hafizu Yakasai announced the result on Sunday at the Bagwai INEC office.
Yakasai said that Badau scored 27,706 votes to defeat his closest rival, Musa Suleiman Shanono of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who polled 23,027 votes.
Similarly, the commission had also declared Abubakar Kabir Abubakar of APC as the winner of the Bichi Federal Constituency.
Prof. Sunusi Adam, returning officer announced this at INEC office on Sunday in Bichi.
Abubakar scored 38,943 votes to defeat Abdullahi Bichi of the NNPP who scored 15,434 votes.
