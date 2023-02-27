ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) on Sunday announced Sen. Barau Jibril of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of Kano North senatorial election.

Sen Jibrin Echocho (Vanguard)
Sen Jibrin Echocho (Vanguard)

Prof. B.M Tijjani Returning Officer announced the result at INEC office in Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jibril scored 234,262 votes to defeat Dr Baffa Bichi of NNPP, who scored 177,014 votes.

Similarly, the INEC has declared Yusuf Ahmed Badau, also of the APC as winner of Saturday’s election for Shanono/Bagwai Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The Returning Officer, Prof.Hafizu Yakasai announced the result on Sunday at the Bagwai INEC office.

Yakasai said that Badau scored 27,706 votes to defeat his closest rival, Musa Suleiman Shanono of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who polled 23,027 votes.

Similarly, the commission had also declared Abubakar Kabir Abubakar of APC as the winner of the Bichi Federal Constituency.

Prof. Sunusi Adam, returning officer announced this at INEC office on Sunday in Bichi.

Abubakar scored 38,943 votes to defeat Abdullahi Bichi of the NNPP who scored 15,434 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu