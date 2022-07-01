2023: INEC advise parties to upload list of state elections candidates before July 15

He said that INEC met and deliberated on a number of issues, including the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents and the commencement of the uploading of the list and personal particulars of Governorship and State Assembly Candidates.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between July 1 and July 15.

“We urge political parties to scrutinize the list and personal particulars of the candidates they propose to sponsor at the election to avoid any mix-up and duplication of names.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates.

The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on July 15,” Okoye said.

He advised political parties that have challenges with uploading documents should contact the commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.

On the CVR, Okoye said that the exercise would continue nationwide, saying all the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers had been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission.

He said that the commission had consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that were interested in registering.

Okoye added that INEC had yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and would continue to serve the people of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the case at the Federal High Court relating to the terminal date of the CVR came up yesterday, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

“Based on the request of the commission, the Court granted an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter to Monday July 4, 2022 for hearing of the substantive matter.

“The Commission will give an update after court hearing next week.”

On the issuance of CTC of documents, Okoye said that the Commission had been inundated with applications for CTCs of various documents.

“So far, 186 requests for CTCs, some running into hundreds of pages, have been processed.

“ The Commission is working round the clock, including weekends, to attend to all such requests.