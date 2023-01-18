Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that he is willing to set aside his 2023 presidential ambition if he sees a better candidate contesting the 2023 presidential election.
2023: I’ll withdraw from race if I see a better candidate — Kwankwaso
The Chatham House is the British Royal Institute of International Affairs.
Recommended articles
The NNPP flagbearer said this while reeling out his political credentials at the Chatham House on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Kwankwaso is contesting to be president with the likes of Bola Tinubu, whose party is the ruling party in Nigeria and enjoys wide support from the western part of Nigeria.
Peter Obi, also a major contender, whose profile has recently shot up as he continues to enjoy massive support from the Nigerian youths.
Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, is the flagbearer and he is expected to give Kwankwaso a run for his money in the northern region of Nigeria where most votes are expected to be cast in the coming general election.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng