2023: I'll support PDP even if I don’t get presidential ticket – Wike

Wike solicited stakeholders’ support in the state party to enable him become the flag bearer of the party, adding that he is the only candidate who is capable of defeating the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

“I am here today to tell you that I have made myself available to run for the seat of the president of this country under our party, PDP, I have been a member of the PDP since 1998, I have never left the party and I will never leave.

“I can become the president if I get the mandate of delegates to make me the flag bearer. The country needs someone who will see white and call it white and black and call it black and that person is me,” he said.

He promised to address the security challenges in the country, alleging that the present administration had not adequately protected lives and property.

Wike lamented the escalating cases of insecurity in the country where people can no longer sleep and travel without fear of being kidnapped, describing Niger state as one of the worst with security challenges where farmers can no longer go to their farms due to fear of being attacked.

The governor noted that fighting insecurity requires intelligence on activities of criminals and not all about buying weapons as well as giving incentive to personnel in the war front as motivation.

Responding, Mr Tanko Beji, Chairman of Niger PDP, thanked the governor for standing by the state party when they needed him to reconcile members, adding that the reconciliation had made the party more united and stronger to reclaim power in the state, come 2023.

He said that the party and the country need someone who would give it a redirection and change the reward system, adding the state would provide a fair playing ground for everybody to participate.

In their separate remarks, Sen. Zainab Kure and Mr Jerry Gana, described the governor as a “gender friendly who could give women the opportunity to contribute and add value to the growth and development of the state and the country."