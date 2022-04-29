RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: I’ll fix Nigeria using my 7 years experience – Osinbajo

Ima Elijah

Osinbajo said that the entry into the presidential race was divine, having sought the face of God.

Osinbajo
Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, said that his seven years of experience in governance as Vice President would help him fix the problem of Nigeria.

Osinbajo stated this when he visited the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, at the palace, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress, to canvass for their votes.

He said, “Nigeria is in need of experienced leadership at this critical time, and having served as Vice President for seven years in governance, I’m in the best position to provide that leadership.

If elected as president, I will apply everything to ensure that Nigeria occupies its pride of place that has become a manifest destiny. Your Majesty, I’m here to give you good news about my intention to run for President and to seek your blessings and prayer.”

In his remark, the Asagba of Asaba lamented that the Federal Government played a deaf ear to the request of establishing a Federal University in Asaba.

He also said that Federal Government had forgotten the Asaba community as he frowned at the continued blackout in Asaba and its environs.

The Monarch used the occasion to renew the advocacy that gave traditional rulers a constitutional role.

Ima Elijah

