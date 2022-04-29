2023: I’ll fix Nigeria using my 7 years experience – Osinbajo

Osinbajo stated this when he visited the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, at the palace, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress, to canvass for their votes.

He said, “Nigeria is in need of experienced leadership at this critical time, and having served as Vice President for seven years in governance, I’m in the best position to provide that leadership.

“If elected as president, I will apply everything to ensure that Nigeria occupies its pride of place that has become a manifest destiny. Your Majesty, I’m here to give you good news about my intention to run for President and to seek your blessings and prayer.”

Osinbajo said that the entry into the presidential race was divine, having sought the face of God.

In his remark, the Asagba of Asaba lamented that the Federal Government played a deaf ear to the request of establishing a Federal University in Asaba.

He also said that Federal Government had forgotten the Asaba community as he frowned at the continued blackout in Asaba and its environs.