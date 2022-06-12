2023: I'll continue from where Jang stopped not Lalong, Gov candidate says

Mutfwang, who is contesting to replace the incumbent Governor, Simon Lalong, said he would continue from where Jang administration stopped instead of Lalong.

"PDP will return to power to continue with the infrastructural development of the Jang administration, we will bring peace and security; we will open up businesses to boost the economy of Plateau.

"I assure you that Plateau will rise again, Plateau will be prosperous again, Plateau will be great again. Although INEC has not open campaign but we should go back to our various polling units to educate our people on the need to get PVCs and vote for PDP", he said.

Mutfwang explained that efforts are on to ensure that INEC registration machines are provided in all the wards for people in the rural areas to register.

"APC is aware that they will not win the 2023 election and we in the PDP are adequately prepared to resist any form of rigging by the APC, they will not get that opportunity again.

"People should register and come out to exercise their franchise for our votes must count. By the grace of God PDP will win the 2023 election with a wide margin, no one will take away our victory", he said.

Responding, Jang encouraged Plateau people to be resolute and committed to changing the APC admission for development to continue.

He assured the people that Mutfwang would continue with the infrastructural development his administration brought to Plateau and consolidate peace and security particularly in rural communities.