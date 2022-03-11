2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared support for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He said this on Thursday, March 10, 2022, when the founder of New Nigeria Group (NNG) and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, paid him a visit in his Abeokuta, Ogun State country home.

The former president said he also believes that there are a lot of things that Southeasterners can bring on the table.

“Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds the country together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship. That will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” he said.

He told Ohuabunwa that running for the office of the president of Nigeria was a tough job but expressed happiness that he (Ohuabunwa) has endured up till date'