RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria”

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo

The former president said he also believes that there are a lot of things that Southeasterners can bring on the table.

Recommended articles

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared support for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He said this on Thursday, March 10, 2022, when the founder of New Nigeria Group (NNG) and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, paid him a visit in his Abeokuta, Ogun State country home.

The former president said he also believes that there are a lot of things that Southeasterners can bring on the table.

Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds the country together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship. That will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” he said.

This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

He told Ohuabunwa that running for the office of the president of Nigeria was a tough job but expressed happiness that he (Ohuabunwa) has endured up till date'

Obasanjo added that he was looking forward to the final realisation of his vision to see Nigeria fully united and restored to a country that all Nigerians would be proud to call theirs.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

2023: Igbo President will bring wealth to Nigeria – Obasanjo

Don't let us wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle cautions APC governors

Don't let us wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle cautions APC governors

Residents groan in Ogun, Lagos communities as power outage continues

Residents groan in Ogun, Lagos communities as power outage continues

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Trending

Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP governorship primary elections

Senator Ademola Adeleke regains freedom (Eagle Online)

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

APC crisis: 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors backed Buni to undermine Buhari - Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

2023: RCCG sets up political department to support members vying for positions

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.