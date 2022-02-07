RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Igbo Women Forum, a political group, says it will mobilise at least 25 million votes for Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi in the 2023 Presidential election.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello

The group stated this in a statement by its President, Mrs Uju Obi, in Abuja on Sunday.

Recommended articles

She said to achieve this, the group would be holding “a mother of all rallies in Abuja”, to declare their support for Bello.

While extolling the virtues of the governor, Obi said that among Bello’s priority is Nigeria’s unity and security.

“Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

“Another trait that stands out for the Kogi Governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This isn’t surprising, as Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments,” Obi said.

She noted that at 46 years, Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of “old and tired rulers.

“Bello isn’t just a youth, he has proved his mettle at the highest level and will need little time to hit the ground running”.

Obi, however, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the mooted idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.

She assured that the group would rally round all the Igbo contestants, especially the delegates, to shun ethnic sentiment and support the best man for the job.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Tinubu returns to Nigeria days after flying to London for 'meetings and consultations'

Tinubu returns to Nigeria days after flying to London for 'meetings and consultations'

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm amid Russia tensions

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm amid Russia tensions

Zamfara Commissioner weds 20 orphans, empowers 600 youths, women

Zamfara Commissioner weds 20 orphans, empowers 600 youths, women

Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike

Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike

Trending

Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

General Ibrahim Babangida and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Thisday)