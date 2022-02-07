2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

She said to achieve this, the group would be holding “a mother of all rallies in Abuja”, to declare their support for Bello.

While extolling the virtues of the governor, Obi said that among Bello’s priority is Nigeria’s unity and security.

“Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

“Another trait that stands out for the Kogi Governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This isn’t surprising, as Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments,” Obi said.

She noted that at 46 years, Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of “old and tired rulers.

“Bello isn’t just a youth, he has proved his mettle at the highest level and will need little time to hit the ground running”.

Obi, however, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the mooted idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.