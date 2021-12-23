Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a good man, who has what it takes to be a good leader.
2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader
The National Convener of the Organisation said the group is happy with IBB’s endorsement of the VP.
Babangida said this on Thursday, December 23, 2021, when the Osibanjo Grassroots Organisation visited him at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state.
He said, “I know the Vice-president very well. He is a good man. A man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is worthy person to work with. We need good man to lead Nigeria.
“A man who has passion for this country. Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good . You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key.
“I want to convey my best wishes to the Vice-president through you. And I want you to tell him to stay on cause. I know it’s not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best”.
The former military leader told the group that he accepted to speak with them because he knows “Osibanjo has what it takes to be a good leader”.
Responding, Mr. OJo Foluso, National Convener of the Organisation said the group is happy with IBB’s endorsement of the VP.
He said the group would continue to mount pressure on Osibanjo to pick interest in the 2023 presidential race.
