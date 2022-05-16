2023: I will fight insecurity to standstill – Amaechi

Amaechi, who also met with party delegates in Bayelsa to solicit their support in the forthcoming Presidential primaries, said solution to crime was to give people responsibility and make them have their own sources of income.

“For me, the solution to crime is to give people responsibility and make them have a source of revenue.

“Once people have a source of income, crime will reduce. So, the solution to crime is to create jobs and create source of revenue because if you don’t create that source of revenue for them, they would create for themselves.

“If you don’t grow an economy that accommodates the people, that is inclusive and accommodates everybody, somebody who isn’t part of that economy will create one for himself,’’ he said.

Amaechi, who identified land reclamation as a key factor in the development of Bayelsa, assured that he would massively reclaim land to attract development in the region.

“Your Majesty, I’m from the Niger Delta, I know the problem of the Niger Delta and I governed one of the states of the Niger Delta.

“So, I come to you with the full knowledge of the Niger Delta as one who governed the NigerDelta, If given the opportunity to be President of Nigeria, I will reclaim lands in Yenagoa to enable the people of Bayelsa own lands with the support of the Federal Government.

“Your Majesty, I am home and I want your blessings, I want you to talk to our people to support me to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I assure you that if given the opportunity to serve our country, there shall be changes and there will be progress. I assure you that you will be of special interest to the Federal Government,” Amaechi said.

In his remark, Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Agada the 10th, expressed the councils delight to receive its own son with good ambition.

“We are delighted to have you, you are an aspirant who has come to do the needful.

“You are our son, I have never seen a resume or profile of your type being two times Speaker, two times Governor and two times minister, we must give you the needed support,’’ Agada said.

Similarly, the Bayelsa APC Chairman, Chief Dennis Otiotio, said they were happy to welcome Amaechi because he stood for them in their days of challenges.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome our leader, our big brother to Bayelsa. Rivers and Bayelsa are one, so when we have a son of Rivers State, he is also a son of Bayelsa.

“We are happy to receive you here because at the beginning of the formation of APC, you were there, when Bayelsa was having challenges, as Governor you were there for the state’s APC party.