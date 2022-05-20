RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: I know poverty, I eat garri daily - Amaechi tells Niger delegates

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Presidential aspirant said his humble beginning makes it easy for him to connect with people easily.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, has said being born in a poor family exposed him to the realities of poverty.

Recommended articles

Amaechi said this during his meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, with the Niger state delegates of the APC ahead of the Presidential primary of the party.

The former Rivers state governor added that he finds it easy to connect with people as he still eats 'garri' three times a day, Punch reported.

While commenting on his candidature, Amaechi boasted that he's the most experienced amongst all the other contestants, owing to his stellar performances as a Speaker, Governor, Minister, and Director-General of two successful presidential campaigns.

“Another difference between me and them is that I am a politician, they’re not. The difference is that I can walk to you and I’ll talk, discuss with you," said the former Minister.

Amaechi also added that coming from a poor background had given him an understanding into the plight of the common person as he can easily relate with them.

“I can connect easily with the people. I wasn’t born into a rich family. My father was a poor man, and the only English my mother knows how to speak is pidgin English. I ate garri three times a day, and I still eat garri three times a day till today, so I know poverty”, he said.

He told the delegates that he understood the issue of insecurity currently plaguing Niger state because he was made to confront a similar similar situation during his days as governor of Rivers.

“I know what you’re suffering, I was governor of Rivers State when they were kidnapping two months old children, and I never slept until everybody slept.

“But in six months, we brought down insecurity in Rivers State,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi will square up against other APC aspirants at the party's presidential primary scheduled for May 29 and 30, 2022.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo visits Imo, says “there’s a lot to be done

Osinbajo visits Imo, says “there’s a lot to be done”

2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries

2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries

2023: I know poverty, I eat garri daily - Amaechi tells Niger delegates

2023: I know poverty, I eat garri daily - Amaechi tells Niger delegates

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

Medical Association confers award on Ngige

Medical Association confers award on Ngige

Buhari joins prayers for late UAE President

Buhari joins prayers for late UAE President

8 women die in Kogi road accident

8 women die in Kogi road accident

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Rotimi Amaechi and Abdullahi Ganduje (Naijanews)

9 APC presidential aspirants set to step down for Senate President — Orji Kalu

Uzor Kalu and Ahmed Lawan (SaharaReporters)