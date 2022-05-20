2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

Lawan at a meeting with some members of the Katsina State House of Assembly in Daura, Katsina State capital, said that he was drafted into the race.

Lawan, Senator representing Yobe North, confessed that it took several persuasions by friends and associates for him to accept to join the race.

He said: “I’m a participant in this government and I use that as one advantage that I have. Even though I’m a parliamentarian, I have some experience in governance. Real experience. Therefore, we are going round to tell Nigerians that we are available.

“The fact that we came out last speaks volumes, because I didn’t just wake up one morning and say I want to be President. It took a lot of time for those who believe in me to talk to me to also throw my hat in the ring. And after some time, I accepted.

“And that is to say that some people are not satisfied with those they are seeing and they think that we can do better. I have a great deal of respect for those who are running. The other aspirants.

“And I believe that I have my advantages and I’m going to use my advantages by the Grace of God to not only emerge as the candidate of our party but also win the general elections.”

Meanwhile, 25 aspirants were screened amongst the 28 who picked the party Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Aside, from former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yarima, from North-West geo-political zone and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello from North Central, Lawan from Yobe in the North-East zone is the third aspirant from the North seeking the party ticket.

Incidentally, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is from the North Central state of Nasarawa while President Buhari is from North West state of Katsina as Sani Yarima.