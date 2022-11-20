2023: Hotelier mobilises 10,000 OPC, Agbekoya, landlords for Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organised by Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts.

NAN reports that Sanusi had mobilised no fewer than 10,000 members of Odu’a Peoples Congress(OPC), Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria and Landlord Volunteer Groups for Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Sanusi said he would continue to mobilise for Tinubu to become the president, adding that he was the most competent among all the presidential candidates.

“Now that we are operating under borrowed economy, we need somebody that has intellectual capacity. We need somebody that can see opportunities where others don’t see.

“So, we need somebody that can spot opportunity where there is no opportunity and advance our cause to save the future of our children,” he said.

Sanusi said that the vision to advance the cause of economic prosperity and save the future of younger generation required them to carry these people along from the grassroots.

“We want good governance and you have to carry them all along from the beginning.

“The one that has intellectual capacity to advance the cause of Nigeria and take it to the next level, to be giant in terms of economy in the whole of Africa, is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ” he said.

Sanusi urged the people to forget religious sentiments, saying good governance wasn’t about being a Christian or Muslim.

He said that Tinubu has no fewer than 20 of his cabinet members still relevant in politics today, adding Tinubu needed no introduction on his intellectual capability.

“It shows that he knows how to impact; he knows how to drive and he knows how to form a structure that works,” he said.

Also, Mr Bankole Olayiwola, the Governor-General, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria, said they were at the event to pledge their supports for Tinubu to be President of Nigeria comes 2023.

“We want all Yorubas, Hausas, Igbos, Fulanis, Tivs or Tapa who are Nigerians to support Tinubu to become the President of Nigeria.

“We pray that God grant our prayers and make him the next President of Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting, Mr Ademola Onaolapo, the Governor, OPC Fasheun faction, said that all tribes in the country know that Tinubu “is a detribalised Nigerian and with great vision”.

According to Onaolapo, we urge all to believe in Tinubu and give him all the necessary support to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

“We are sure that Tinubu presidency will bring economic growth and development.

We pray that Yorubaland, Hausaland and Igboland will continue to blossom,” he said.

However, Mr Saka Adediran, the President, Landlords and Landladies Volunteer Group of Nigeria (LLVGN), pledged their unflinching supports for Tinubu to become President.