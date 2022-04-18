RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Guber aspirant, AnyinChuks, describes self as new dawn of hope, job creation for Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odi, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, says he is the new dawn of hope, wealth creation and economic transformation for the people of the state, come 2023.

Dr-Ifeanyi-Odii (Churchloaded)
Dr-Ifeanyi-Odii (Churchloaded)

Odi made the declaration at the occasion of his birthday on Sunday night in Isu community, Onicha local government area of the state.

He added that with his experience in business, he would deepen investment, youth empowerment and social integration among citizens when he becomes the governor of Ebonyi.

Odi, President of Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation and a business mogul, said he wishes to take over the Governor’s seat to enable him provide more succour to his people.

“My message to you today, fellow Ebonyi people, on the occasion of my birthday which coincided with the Holy Easter Celebration, is a message of hope for all.

“The condition of despondency now prevalent amongst us will soon evaporate. It will be replaced by a new beginning and a new dawn of hope, economic and agricultural development for the people.

“Since my adventure into the public domain as a philanthropist, I have been inspired to provide succour to our people. I am always sleepless when I remember the sufferings of our people.

“My decision to set up Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation is to provide houses, scholarships, clothing, food, medicare and jobs for the people in the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

“I see Ebonyi as one united entity without clannish divisions. I urge you to join me in seeing our state as a place of fellow brothers with common destiny.

“I am prepared to put my best in defence of the interests of the people. I am convinced that God shall see us through, come 2023.”

Mr Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as “Cubana Chief Priest” and a businessman, congratulated the Governorship Aspirant on his birthday, urging Ebonyi people to be hopeful and support Anyichuks to rule the state.

According to him, the aspirant has the quality and capacity to boost Ebonyi economy as well as that of the of the nation.

Bar Onwe Onwe, former National PDP Secretary, said that the people of Ebonyi have agreed and ready to support Anyichuks come 2023.

