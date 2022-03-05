RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Group urges Tambuwal run, says Nigerians want him

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The group says Tambuwal is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired by Nigerians.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

A group, Youths for Democratic Change, has called on the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to contest the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

Recommended articles

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos state shortly after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the group, governor Tambuwal, of all the candidates who have shown interest is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends desired by Nigerians.

The Publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Okoye who spoke with newsmen revealed that the choice of Gov Tambuwal is easy given his wealth of experience and political antecedents.

He said, “It was easy for us to endorse the candidacy of Gov Tambuwal. This is a man with a wealth of experience in politics, tested and trusted with the peoples' resources and has delivered in countless occasions.”

“If you look at all the people who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidential election, Gov Tambuwal stands tall amongst them, in terms of integrity, leadership traits, age, and experience.”

The group called on all Nigerians who are yet to decide their choice of candidate for the 2023 election, to pitch their tent with the Sokoto governor, saying he is the best choice for Nigerians.

We call on well-meaning Nigerians and our leaders who are yet to decide who they will give their votes to as a matter of urgency pitch with Tambuwal because he is the gift from God to Nigerians.”

The group berates the ruling All Progress Congress, (APC) for zoning the party ticket to the south, saying the party is a hypocrite and insulting capable Nigerians for other parts of the country who are capable of ruling the country and taking it to the promised land.

“The ruling party zoning its ticket to the south is the height of hypocrisy. Are they saying there are no competent Nigerians from other zones of the country capable of delivering good governance to Nigerians? Of course, there are many of them and that is why they have identified with Gov Tambuwal by asking him to run for the Presidency with the utmost assurance of their support at the polls,” he said.

Recall that Tambuwal, early last month visited some North-west states where he made his intentions to run for the highest office in the country known.

Tambuwal was a former speaker of the House of Representatives and currently the governor of Sokoto state.

In 2019, he contested the presidential primaries under the PDP but came second behind former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group urges Tambuwal run, says Nigerians want him

2023: Group urges Tambuwal run, says Nigerians want him

Lagos govt seals event centre where petrol souvenir was shared

Lagos govt seals event centre where petrol souvenir was shared

2023: EFCC should have jailed most presidential aspirants - Obasanjo

2023: EFCC should have jailed most presidential aspirants - Obasanjo

APC Chieftain calls for expulsion of AGF Malami from party

APC Chieftain calls for expulsion of AGF Malami from party

Zamfara APC: Mattawale supporters pledge allegiance to Marafa faction

Zamfara APC: Mattawale supporters pledge allegiance to Marafa faction

ASUU: strike key facts about lingering strike

ASUU: strike key facts about lingering strike

Okowa salutes Obasanjo at 85

Okowa salutes Obasanjo at 85

2023: Kwankwaso poised to join NNPP

2023: Kwankwaso poised to join NNPP

Lagos govt probes sharing of petrol as souvenir at party

Lagos govt probes sharing of petrol as souvenir at party

Trending

2023: Atiku officially declares to run for Presidency

Abubakar Atiku urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of their current challenges (Premium Times)

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket. [Premium Times]

Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman

APC Governors and President Buhari

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Vice-President of Nigeria- Yemi Osinbajo