2023: Group urges APC to adopt Tinubu as consensus candidate

According to the statement, Tinubu is most qualified member to manage the country comes 2023 because of his sterling and progressive qualities.

“He is a cosmopolitan person, purebred politician, refined technocrat and wise, prudent manager of resources.

“Sen. Tinubu is the sure bet candidate the APC should have if the party is desirous of winning the 2023 presidential election.

“The time has come for the country to turn to a man with the needed vision, sagacity and capacity to build on the solid foundation being laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

It maintained that Tinubu was not just a purebred and grass rooted politician, but cerebral technocrat whose huge experience was needed for Nigeria to regain her pride of place among comity of nations.

The statement said Tinubu demonstrated that he was a leader who appreciated the diversity of the country by recruiting competent Nigerians from across the country with whom he effectively governed Lagos state.

“He also demonstrated that he had ideas and solutions to Nigeria’s key problems which include economy, security and energy.

“In terms of economy, it is on record that before Asiwaju became governor of Lagos in 1999, the internal revenue generated monthly was seven million naira, but now it generates 50 billion monthly.’’

It also claimed that as governor of Lagos, Tinubu established a pioneer Independent Power Project (IPP) of 270 megawatts capacity.