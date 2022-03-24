2023: Group seeks to mobilise 12m votes to tackle voter apathy

The group said this forms one of its cardinal objectives, which also includes championing a new political narrative at all levels of government to ensure support for people within its system.

Convener of the GNM and Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siloko Siasia who harped on this recently at a Consultation Breakfast Meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) held in Abuja, hinted that the movement has resolved to support a presidential candidate who is not more than 70 years old.

He emphasized that the GNM’s choice of candidate will be tied to capacity, ideas and professionalism, adding that a SWOT analysis will be conducted to come up with candidates that fits its objectives.

Mr Siasia said the consultation with CSOs will further help strategize on stretching influence and exposing young citizens to accessible and effective tools of political participation.

He said: “We have seen a lot of standalone political movements throwing their weights at the giant task of charting a new course for Nigeria’s polity”, lamenting that “there is no synergy between them”.

“At GNM we are not lost to the realities that there is no cause that can advance without partnership and collaboration. That is why we are gathered here as movers and shakers to harness our expertise towards promoting active participation of young people in politics, as well as to support a technocrat and seasoned professional in the forthcoming elections”.

Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mr Odeh Friday submitted that the GNM must have a strategic plan to achieve its objectives.

He also called for the representation of Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) and more women in the activities of the group.

President of SWA Sports, Aisha Shuaibu, charged the group to gather “like minded individuals, build networks, collect data, and be honest in its activities”, adding that her platform will be used to mobilize votes for the right candidate chosen by the GNM.

The Consultation Breakfast Meeting held in Abuja, saw the gathering of luminaries comprising individuals, groups and professionals from all walks of life to expand conversations around the forthcoming general elections, as well as build political coalitions across the civil space for efficient mobilization of young Nigerians for the forthcoming polls.