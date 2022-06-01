2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

However, the issue of his running mate is yet to be resolved, but Okowa featured prominently on the list of candidates being considered for the position.

Other politicians being considered are; former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Anyim Pius Anyim; Rivers State Governor and first runner-up to Atiku, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The NDRA President, Chief Israel Bokromo, urged Atiku to pick Okowa, describing him as the best suited for the job among the lot.

”Among those being considered for the position of running mate to Atiku, we consider Gov. Okowa as the most qualified for the position of running mate and ultimately the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”We are pushing for Okowa not just because of his loyalty and commitment to the PDP, but because among all those being considered, he has the best comportment, temperament and electoral value to swing votes in favour of the PDP.

”Okowa has both private and public sector experience, starting out from private practice as a medical doctor, then to the public sector where he was involved as both secretary and chairman of his local government at different times.

”He later became Secretary to the State Government, Senator of the Federal Republic and now as Governor for seven years,” Bokromo said.

He said that Okowa had also played critical roles for the PDP at different times, by delivering credible, rancor-free conventions.

According to him, at this time that Nigeria earnestly desires a unifier and nationalist, Okowa comes in handy, as he has brought peace in Delta by actively engaging youths of the state.

He said that the group was confident that given Okowa’s outstanding performance in Delta, he would add real value to governance at the Centre.

Bokromo said that Okowa had connected with the people through infrastructure development, reliable healthcare delivery, quality education, restoration of the state’s sporting glory and youth empowerment programmes.