RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed Mr Liman Kantigi as the validly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections in Niger.

Mr Liman Kantigi (ChannelsTV)
Mr Liman Kantigi (ChannelsTV)

Justice Zainab Abubarkar, in a judgement, dismissed the suit brought by the plaintiff, Mr Idris Mohammed Sani, for lacking in merit.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani had sued the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Kantigi as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/804/2022, the plaintiff had challenged that the PDP (1st defendant) ought not to have cleared Kantigi (3rd defendant) to participate in the party’s primaries, having submitted false documents for the poll.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Abubakar held that the suit failed to disclose reasonable cause of action against the defendants.

The judge, who said that the case was a pre-election matter, held that the cause of action should have crystallised 14 days after the said action.

She, however, said that the suit was filed before the conduct of the primaries.

The judge held that the plaintiff had no cause of action in the suit, hence, the jurisdiction of the court cannot be activated.

She said that the court would have assumed jurisdiction if the plaintiff had challenged the actual conduct of the poll.

Abubakar, who said that the suit was not properly instituted, declared that it lacked merit.

She consequently dismissed the suit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

PDP holds ‘Umbrella Day’ in Lagos for Atiku, Okowa

PDP holds ‘Umbrella Day’ in Lagos for Atiku, Okowa

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

Buhari urges ASUU, other trade unions to shun strike and embrace negotiations

Buhari urges ASUU, other trade unions to shun strike and embrace negotiations

Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off.

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off