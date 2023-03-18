2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the polling unit with his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, at 10.13 a.m., did his accreditation and cast his vote at 10.18 a.m.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, he said the election process should be violence free, urging all to maintain peace

The governor commended INEC officials for being punctual and the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as conducting themselves peacefully during the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on more people to come out and cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.

The governor urged all to continue to preach and to advocate for everyone to have the right to be able to express themselves freely, fairly and transparently.

According to him, election is a time for all to see and to understand that the process is not meant to be a process of violence.

”Election that leads to a democratic process is the best form of a validation of what true democracy should be about. So I want to reiterate again, this contest is about peace, is about progress, is about prosperity for our state, and our country at large.

”I am indeed happy driving here this morning that everywhere in the city looks calm. But there are a few disturbing videos that we have also seen where some parties are doing one or two things, which is not verifiable, so I’m not going to talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Truly, really, it is just to say that I’m excited and I’m happy to be here and I want to ask that all of our voters, all of our citizens should remain vigilant. If you see anything, say something.