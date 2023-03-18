ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday said there was no violence in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Guber poll: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
Guber poll: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the polling unit with his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, at 10.13 a.m., did his accreditation and cast his vote at 10.18 a.m.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, he said the election process should be violence free, urging all to maintain peace

The governor commended INEC officials for being punctual and the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as conducting themselves peacefully during the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on more people to come out and cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.

The governor urged all to continue to preach and to advocate for everyone to have the right to be able to express themselves freely, fairly and transparently.

According to him, election is a time for all to see and to understand that the process is not meant to be a process of violence.

”Election that leads to a democratic process is the best form of a validation of what true democracy should be about. So I want to reiterate again, this contest is about peace, is about progress, is about prosperity for our state, and our country at large.

”I am indeed happy driving here this morning that everywhere in the city looks calm. But there are a few disturbing videos that we have also seen where some parties are doing one or two things, which is not verifiable, so I’m not going to talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Truly, really, it is just to say that I’m excited and I’m happy to be here and I want to ask that all of our voters, all of our citizens should remain vigilant. If you see anything, say something.

”Let’s come out and exercise our rights freely, devoid of any form of acrimony or any form of protest or any form of intimidation. That is not acceptable as a government,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Vote buyers make brisk business at Jigawa polling units

Vote buyers make brisk business at Jigawa polling units

Gunmen storms polling unit in Lagos state, snatch ballot boxes

Gunmen storms polling unit in Lagos state, snatch ballot boxes

Atiku votes, scores INEC low

Atiku votes, scores INEC low

Nigerians believe APC, they will vote for us again, says Buhari

Nigerians believe APC, they will vote for us again, says Buhari

Low voter turnout reported in Ekiti, Imo, Bayelsa, and Anambra states

Low voter turnout reported in Ekiti, Imo, Bayelsa, and Anambra states

2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Obi votes, decries low voter turnout in Anambra

Obi votes, decries low voter turnout in Anambra

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff