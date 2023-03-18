2023 Governorship Elections: INEC officials arrive Governor Sanwo-olu's polling unit

The INEC staff arrived the PU06, Eiyekole, Adeniji Adele, Lagos where the incumbent governor will be casting his vote alongside the first lady.
The Independent National Electoral Commission officials have arrived at the polling unit of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is contesting for a second term in office.
Lagos State is a major point of interest in this election as the opposition Labour Party has gained a strong foothold following the party's surprise win in Lagos State at the presidential election.
Governor Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress will be facing off against other front runners Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the People's Democratic Party.
