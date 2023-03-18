ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Governorship Elections: INEC officials arrive Governor Sanwo-olu's polling unit

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission officials have arrived at the polling unit of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is contesting for a second term in office.

Lagos State governor, Babajide-Sanwo-olu
Lagos State governor, Babajide-Sanwo-olu

The INEC staff arrived the PU06, Eiyekole, Adeniji Adele, Lagos where the incumbent governor will be casting his vote alongside the first lady.

Lagos State is a major point of interest in this election as the opposition Labour Party has gained a strong foothold following the party's surprise win in Lagos State at the presidential election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress will be facing off against other front runners Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the People's Democratic Party.

