2023: Gov. Mohammed urges Nigerians to vote credible leaders

He explained that if Nigerians, particularly the youth, elected credible leaders, there would be a lot of job opportunities for them.

The former FCT minister pledged to use his experience to secure and boost the country’s image in the comity of nations.

“My experience as an administrator, senator and minister has exposed me to varied nationalities that I learnt a lot from and I will use that experience and exposure to move Nigeria forward.

“I did well as a minister, I’m doing well now as governor.

“So if given the mandate, I will do well to Nigeria and Nigerians,” the former minister said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is on May 19, expected to commission a gigantic water project executed by his administration in the state.