RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Gov. Matawalle receives NNPP defectors to APC in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara executives of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)
Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the defectors include state executive members, local government chairmen, state assembly candidate and local governments’ women leaders of the party.

They were received by Gov Bello Matawalle in Government House Gusau on Tuesday.

Idris said the defectors included state NNPP Chairman, Alhaji Sani-Anka, state Organising Secretary, Babangida Damba; state Treasurer, Hamza Yahaya; state Welfare Secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad; Assistant Organising Secretary, Nura Garba and state Women Leader of the party, Zuwaira Muhammad.

According to him, other defectors also include Assistant state Publicity Secretary, Anas Dalibi; Deputy Women Leader, Jamila Adamu-Bakura; state Zonal Vice-chairman, Bashir Dokau; state Ex-officio 1, Alhaji Abubakar Madina and Leader of Persons with Disability, Ibrahim Hayatu.

The defectors also included 10 local government chairmen of the party from Anka, Bungudu, Bukkuyum, Bakura, Maradun, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi, Maru and Zurmi.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former NNPP Organizing Secretary in the state, Babangida Damba, said they decided to join the APC because their former party lacked internal democracy and focus.

Matawalle expressed happiness with the development and commended the defectors for their decision to join the APC.

“The APC will continue to receive more defectors as part of its inclusiveness and love of peace to all citizens.

“All the defectors will be given equal treatment and opportunities like other members,” the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi explains why he’s different from other politicians who jump parties

Obi explains why he’s different from other politicians who jump parties

2023: Tinubu promises to establish national agricultural commodity directorate

2023: Tinubu promises to establish national agricultural commodity directorate

2023: Gov. Matawalle receives NNPP defectors to APC in Zamfara

2023: Gov. Matawalle receives NNPP defectors to APC in Zamfara

FG has taken charge of Nigeria waterways security-Sambo

FG has taken charge of Nigeria waterways security-Sambo

COP27: Buhari calls for urgent climate actions

COP27: Buhari calls for urgent climate actions

Gov. Matawalle receives 5 girls rescued from bandits after 7 months in captivity

Gov. Matawalle receives 5 girls rescued from bandits after 7 months in captivity

Terror Alert: UK warns citizens to avoid 22 states in Nigeria

Terror Alert: UK warns citizens to avoid 22 states in Nigeria

Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC campaign council justifies Tinubu's absence at debate

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator