2023: Gov. Matawalle receives NNPP defectors to APC in Zamfara

According to the statement, the defectors include state executive members, local government chairmen, state assembly candidate and local governments’ women leaders of the party.

They were received by Gov Bello Matawalle in Government House Gusau on Tuesday.

Idris said the defectors included state NNPP Chairman, Alhaji Sani-Anka, state Organising Secretary, Babangida Damba; state Treasurer, Hamza Yahaya; state Welfare Secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad; Assistant Organising Secretary, Nura Garba and state Women Leader of the party, Zuwaira Muhammad.

According to him, other defectors also include Assistant state Publicity Secretary, Anas Dalibi; Deputy Women Leader, Jamila Adamu-Bakura; state Zonal Vice-chairman, Bashir Dokau; state Ex-officio 1, Alhaji Abubakar Madina and Leader of Persons with Disability, Ibrahim Hayatu.

The defectors also included 10 local government chairmen of the party from Anka, Bungudu, Bukkuyum, Bakura, Maradun, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi, Maru and Zurmi.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former NNPP Organizing Secretary in the state, Babangida Damba, said they decided to join the APC because their former party lacked internal democracy and focus.

Matawalle expressed happiness with the development and commended the defectors for their decision to join the APC.

“The APC will continue to receive more defectors as part of its inclusiveness and love of peace to all citizens.