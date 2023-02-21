2023 General Election: NRC suspends train services

The announcement was made by the NRC spokesperson, Mr. Mahmood Yakubu, in a statement released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

What the NRC said: According to Yakubu, the suspension of rail services will begin on Saturday, February 25, and will remain in place until Monday, February 27.

The decision was made to enable Nigerian citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote during the presidential and National Assembly elections, which will take place on February 25.

Affected services: The suspension will affect several train services, including Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Iddo-Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit.