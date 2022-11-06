RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Ganduje's men may hurt Tinubu's chances in Kano - Ado-Doguwa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ado-Doguwa called for a quick resolution of the silent crisis in the APC in Kano to avert an impending defeat for its presidential candidate next year.

According to Ado-Doguwa, the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ceded the affairs of the party in the hands of those who were causing disorganisation in the party.

The House Majority Leader said this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4, 2022, adding that most Kano APC members have been frustrated by the mismanagement.

However, Ado-Doguwa said Ganduje has governed the state well administratively, but lamented the carefree attitude of the party's handlers in the state.

Ado-Doguwa word: “It is my hope and it is the hope of the APC people in Nigeria that Bola can be able to discharge his duties; that Bola can be able to consolidate the gains earlier laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to say today without any fear of contraction; without any fear of intimidation; without any fear of any quarter or any authority anywhere that there is fire on the mountain as far as the APC is concerned in Kano State. There is fire on the mountain – I repeat, there is fire on the mountain.

"This is the right time to say it because we have been going through a silent crisis especially in the area of party administration and politicking with a lot of intrigues and exclusion of members.

“Management and administration of the party is being done exclusively by a few members of the party who are, by all standing, not supposed to handle what they are handling in the APC. I want to say for the purpose of clarification that I am talking about party politics in Kano; in our party, the APC."

