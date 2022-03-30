2023: Friends buy PDP presidential form for Wike

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Wike announced that he will be running for the office of President of Nigeria.

"Today I accepted the nomination form bought by my friends for me to run for President under the PDP,” Wike said via his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, March 28, 2022.

“I am undertaking this task with the clear realisation that Nigeria has problems that would be difficult to solve, however I am confident that with commitment and passion our problems are surmountable.”