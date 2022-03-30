"Friends" have purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
2023: Friends buy PDP presidential form for Wike
Today I accepted the nomination form bought by my friends for me to run for President
On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Wike announced that he will be running for the office of President of Nigeria.
"Today I accepted the nomination form bought by my friends for me to run for President under the PDP,” Wike said via his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, March 28, 2022.
“I am undertaking this task with the clear realisation that Nigeria has problems that would be difficult to solve, however I am confident that with commitment and passion our problems are surmountable.”
Present at the event was Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, members of both chambers of the National Assembly, leaders of the party, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen and party Chair persons, Chief Ferdinand Alababa, O.C.J Okocha, Chibudum Nwoche, Ima Anyanwu, among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng