2023: Forum vows to mobilise five million youths for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Philips said the youth had been impressed by the political dexterity and contributions of Tinubu over the 23 years of Nigeria’s democracy.

The youth leader described the body as a voluntary campaign support group comprising Nigerian youths both at home and abroad.

Pulse Nigeria

He said the focus of NYD4BAT included organising Nigerian youths both home and in diaspora into a formidable political movement for good governance in Nigeria.

He said that the forum would campaign for Tinubu through a well-defined ideology and concept devoid of politics with bitterness.

He said: “NYD4BAT is poised to engage Nigerian youths on the state of the nation during electioneering campaign for positive attitudes devoid of violence.

“We are poised to garner five million votes for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration through a responsible campaign both on and offline by reaching out to other critical stakeholders.

“The group will deploy adequately the social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, among others to reach the Nigerian youths through entertainment, sports, technology, fashion and business incubation/training programmes to engage the youth for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.”

On the choice of Tinubu for the topmost position in the country, Philips said he was the only Nigerian that exemplified the kind of democracy the country needed.

He added that there must be performance based democracy if the citizens must get to the promise land.

According to him, only Tinubu will get results for the people of Nigeria.

“Politicians are famous for their campaign promises that never become reality. Our people are tired of being deceived by politicians with little or no track record.

“They want results. And what better way to judge a person’s ability to deliver the results you want, other than previous results achieved.

“Of all the perceived reservations about BAT, his irrefutable results, most notably in Lagos State is never contested.

“Not only has he laid the master plan on which Lagos has been running successfully for the past 23 years, making it the 5th economy in Africa.

“He is an excellent leader who also recommends the right people for office,” he said.

Also, Mr Ajibola Patrick, who is chairman of the group in Nigeria, said, “Nigerian youths can no longer sit akimbo and watch helplessly the troubles the country was going through.”

Patrick said that Tinubu stood in best position to rescue Nigeria at this time of the nation’s history, noting that the former governor had made major contributions to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora in Romania, Mr Adeniyi Sanusi, said Tinubu’s contributions to the development of Lagos and Nigeria were quite visible.

He said that Nigerians in Diaspora should consider themselves assets back home as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

According to him, Nigerians in Diaspora have powers to get things done through attraction.