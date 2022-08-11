2023: Former PDP Chieftain, Rhodes-Vivour wins Lagos LP substitution guber primary

Apanpan, who noted that there were 116 ad hoc delegates for the primaries, said that 115 were accredited for the election while one was absent.

According to him, two votes were voided in the substitution election.

Apanpan said: “The total number of accredited voters is 115, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 111 votes, Mr Moshood Salvador had 102 and we had two voided votes.

“Haven satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, I want to announce Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as our candidate, after scoring the highest votes of 111. He is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The electoral officer commended the two aspirants and delegates for their peaceful conduct and sportsmanship throughout the process.

“I want to thank all of you for your patience and I want to congratulate the two contestants for your spirit of sportsmanship,” he said.

In his victory speech, Rhodes-Vivour, who acknowledged his contender, said he was ready to face the APC and the PDP in the general elections.

He pledged to sit with all aspirants and leaders of the party, to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience in a bid to win Lagos state for the LP.

Rhodes-Vivour applauded all the delegates for their trust in giving him the party’s ticket, and promised to bring governance to the grassroots.