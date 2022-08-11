RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Former PDP Chieftain, Rhodes-Vivour wins Lagos LP substitution guber primary

A former Lagos PDP Chieftain, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has won the Labour Party (LP) substitution primary election for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State.

Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (KemiFilani)

Declaring the result in Ikeja, the Chairman of the Lagos LP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Mr Lamidi Apanpan, said that Rhodes-Vivour scored 111 votes to defeat his contender, Mr Moshood Salvador who polled 102 votes.

Apanpan, who noted that there were 116 ad hoc delegates for the primaries, said that 115 were accredited for the election while one was absent.

According to him, two votes were voided in the substitution election.

Apanpan said: “The total number of accredited voters is 115, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 111 votes, Mr Moshood Salvador had 102 and we had two voided votes.

“Haven satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, I want to announce Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as our candidate, after scoring the highest votes of 111. He is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The electoral officer commended the two aspirants and delegates for their peaceful conduct and sportsmanship throughout the process.

“I want to thank all of you for your patience and I want to congratulate the two contestants for your spirit of sportsmanship,” he said.

In his victory speech, Rhodes-Vivour, who acknowledged his contender, said he was ready to face the APC and the PDP in the general elections.

He pledged to sit with all aspirants and leaders of the party, to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience in a bid to win Lagos state for the LP.

Rhodes-Vivour applauded all the delegates for their trust in giving him the party’s ticket, and promised to bring governance to the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the primaries scheduled by the party to pick a substitution for its candidate, failed to hold on Monday as one of the aspirants, Salvador had complained of irregularity in the delegates list.

