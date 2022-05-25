RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Prof. Uche Ikonne, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Professor Uche Ikonne.
Professor Uche Ikonne.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikonne was elected at the party’s primary election held at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

He polled 468 votes to defeat five other contestants in the exercise that took place under heavy presence of security personnel.

Mr Lucky Igbokwe came a distant second with 45 votes, while the only female contestant, Mrs Ngozi Merenge, scored five votes.

Other contestants, including Dep. Gov. Ude Oko-Chukwu, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Sen. Emma Nwaka, had earlier announced their withdrawal from the race.

They were however credited with six, five and four votes, respectively.

Also, Prof. Greg Ibe, who formally defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance on April 17, was also credited with two.

Other aspirants that withdrew from the race were Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, Mr Enyinnaya Nwafor and Mr Chima Anyaso.

However, they were credited with three, four and five votes, respectively.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and former Gov. Ayo Fayose thanked the delegates for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Ikonne expressed gratitude to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and PDP for believing in him.

He gave assurance that he would not betray such confidence.

He further assured them that he would deliver victory to the party in the general election.

He promised to tackle the huge infrastructure need of the state, create job for the youths and ensure that women were gainfully engaged, when elected.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt bans bullying, flogging in public schools

Lagos govt bans bullying, flogging in public schools

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud

Court jails Kwara Poly student 2 years for cyber fraud

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]