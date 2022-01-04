2023: Federal lawmaker says Osinbajo is saleable candidate for Presidency

The federal lawmaker, who urged Osinbajo to contest the Presidential elections in 2023, said that the move will consolidate on the achievements of the present administration.

“Osinbajo is a saleable candidate for the party whose antecedents, experience, honesty, capacity and capability speak volumes.

“As a close ally and former aide of the Vice President, I chose to make this briefing without his consent, yet I am doing it due to Osinbajo’s impressive vision for the country.

“His foresight in so many areas will be useful for Nigeria. He is loyal, detribalised and a man of God who I think is natural successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I worked with him from 2015 to 2019, I know him personally and I also know his capabilities and potentials,” he explained.

He said the vice president, if given the mandate to rule Nigeria, would ensure among other things that the rule of law is entrenched across the country due to his background in the law profession.

Kawu who commended President Buhari for initiating giant projects in all parts of the country, said if given the mandate, Osinbajo will complete all the ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

The lawmaker commended the President Buhari-led government for the achievements recorded so far in addressing security challenges confronting the country.