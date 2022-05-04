RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Fayemi promised to ensure youth empowerment when he becomes Nigeria's president

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State (VanguardNG)
Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State (VanguardNG)

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has officially joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He made the declaration on Wednesday, April 4, 2022, in Abuja.

Fayemi promised to ensure youth empowerment when he becomes the president, adding that his administration would bring the government closer to the people.

The governor also pledged to “retool the Armed Forces and security agencies”.

Fayemi also said if elected, his administration would “adhere to the highest standards of decorum and decency.”

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

