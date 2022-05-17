RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Fani Kayode cautions parties against granting Muslim-Muslim ticket

Gabriel Alohan

The Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned political parties against ‘muslimifying’ the 2023 presidential ticket.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets made on Monday, May 17, 2022, emphasized that such a determinant-model for the presidential elections would be reckless and dangerous.

He said, “Is Nigeria made up of only the North-West, South-West & South-South? Are the others not human beings too?”

“The Southerner who has betrayed the South is the one that says the Igbo must not produce the next President and that it must come to the South-West or South-South and not the one that supports a Northern candidate.”

“Worse is that one of those presidential aspirants from the South is toying with the idea of a Muslim/Muslim ticket! Can there be anything more reckless and dangerous than that?”

“And neither should anyone from the South-West, South-South or North-West be talking about being President or Vice President in 2023.”

“The South-East, North-East and North-Central should have the right of first refusal for both. Anything outside of that would be unjust and, as they say, there can be no peace where there is no justice.”

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode’s N4.9b money-laundering case at the Federal High Court in Lagos has stalled because of the judge’s absence from chambers.

Gabriel Alohan is a Newswriter and Screenwriter. Gabriel has a background in media and entertainment as a journalist with Radio Nigeria and has interests in telling stories from new angles in NEWS and popular culture.

