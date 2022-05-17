2023: Fani Kayode cautions parties against granting Muslim-Muslim ticket

He said, “Is Nigeria made up of only the North-West, South-West & South-South? Are the others not human beings too?”

“The Southerner who has betrayed the South is the one that says the Igbo must not produce the next President and that it must come to the South-West or South-South and not the one that supports a Northern candidate.”

“Worse is that one of those presidential aspirants from the South is toying with the idea of a Muslim/Muslim ticket! Can there be anything more reckless and dangerous than that?”

“And neither should anyone from the South-West, South-South or North-West be talking about being President or Vice President in 2023.”

“The South-East, North-East and North-Central should have the right of first refusal for both. Anything outside of that would be unjust and, as they say, there can be no peace where there is no justice.”