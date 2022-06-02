2023: Ex Plateau Governor says Atiku is a perfect match for Buhari, APC

Tapgun said only Atiku can wrestle power from the APC because of the ruling party’s resolve to remain in power perpetually.

The former governor stated this Thursday in Jos, in an exclusive interview with Pulse on the outcome of the just concluded PDP presidential election.

He said the party decided to throw the contest open so that the best candidate could emerge, adding that the party took the decision because they were in the opposition.

“If we don’t unite and bring out the best candidate that will deal with the APC, we might end up not seizing power from them in 2023”, he said.

According to Tapgun, “Atiku has the means to tackle the APC, he has been in government for a very long time and in PDP right from the start, even though he crisscrossed once in a while.

“Atiku has structures in all parts of the country. There is nowhere you go in this country and you won’t find Atiku’s person there.

“All the aspirants that contested the primaries were qualified but we wanted someone that can stand Buhari and his APC and when we seize power from them we can now decide where next to zone the presidency.

“What we want now is to rally everybody behind Atiku and make sure that we take power from the APC”.

When asked if the PDP would be able to still wrestle power from the APC should the ruling party zone power to Southern Nigeria, Tapgun said: “My prayer is for the APC to zone power to the South and Nigerians can be rest assured that the PDP will defeat them hands down”.

He continued: “Before now, there was a lot of wrangling, agitation, people think the party will break because of zoning, but the party in its wisdom decided for now that every eligible candidate can contest and we are all witnesses how the primaries went, and the party rather than breaking as expected by some people is, however, waxing stronger.

“I am a proud member of the PDP because we are showing people how to be organized and how to bring Nigerians together”.