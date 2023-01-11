ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos 2023: Every community will feel touch of my govt, if elected — Jandor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, says everybody and all communities will feel the touch of government if he is elected in the forthcoming general elections.

The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate and his deputy on Oct. 19, 2022, embarked on a tour of the 245 wards in the state for stakeholders’ engagement in each council.

The governorship hopeful, in interactive sessions on Wednesday with various stakeholders in ward C1, C2, C3, C4, D1, D2, B1, B2 and A3, said that every resident of the state would be considered very important.

He promised that his administration would embark on free education with free school uniforms from primary to secondary level, infrastructural renewal, massive empowerment of youths and women.

According to him, his administration plans to also create a ministry for People Living with Disability as well as a ministry to take care of children, women and the vulnerable in the state.

“I will create a ministry that will take care of children in Lagos State for the first time and deal with all cases of domestic violence. We shall also give special empowerment to women.

“We are coming to run a masses-friendly government and I will decentralise the logistics and ensure everybody and the community is considered relevant,” he said

Adediran said that his administration would treat every resident of the state equally.

“We would set up empowerment centers across the state for women and people who are unemployed; through this, we can fight poverty.

“My government will introduce free and compulsory education in Lagos State to address the challenge of over two million out-of-school children in Lagos State.

“When we resume, we can see how many of them we can take out of the streets and engage the private schools to take them while we provide them (schools) tax subsidy.

“The ones we will put in our schools, we will give them free uniforms which will be sewn by our tailors in each of the communities in every area,” he said.

Adediran added that he would set up technology innovation hubs in each of the five divisions in the state where youths would be trained and empowered.

Earlier, one of the residents, Mr Joseph Nwankwo, complained about the lack of government presence in several communities in the council.

He advised Adediran to fulfill his promises if elected.

“Most of our men do not have jobs; we do not get empowerment opportunities and other benefits given to other people. Don’t disappoint us when you are elected,” Nwankwo said.

Meanwhile, the campaign train paid a courtesy call on the Baale of Elepe in Ward C2, who in turn prayed for the candidates, appealing to them to have the fear of God in mind if elected.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Democracy is best for Nigeria – President Buhari

Democracy is best for Nigeria – President Buhari

250,000 PVCs waiting for collection in Ekiti – INEC

250,000 PVCs waiting for collection in Ekiti – INEC

Lagos 2023: Every community will feel touch of my govt, if elected — Jandor

Lagos 2023: Every community will feel touch of my govt, if elected — Jandor

7,500 travel passports awaiting collection in Oyo – Immigration Service

7,500 travel passports awaiting collection in Oyo – Immigration Service

Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu

Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu

Ogun Agro Cargo Airport will be ready in 2023 1st quarter - Govt

Ogun Agro Cargo Airport will be ready in 2023 1st quarter - Govt

I’m confident Atiku will win in South-West — Eddy Olafeso

I’m confident Atiku will win in South-West — Eddy Olafeso

No plans to postpone 2023 election - INEC boss assures Nigerians

No plans to postpone 2023 election - INEC boss assures Nigerians

Anambra vows to investigate case of woman killed by her husband over bread

Anambra vows to investigate case of woman killed by her husband over bread

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign