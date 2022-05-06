2023: Emefiele joins presidential race 39 days after denying ambition

Emefiele obtained the N100m expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the presidential ticket.

The CBN governor was reported to have picked the forms from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, May 6, 2022.

This is coming 39 days after Emefiele dismissed his rumoured presidential ambition.

In a series of tweets on Monday, March 28, 2022, the CBN governor said he has no time for distractions because he is currently focused on fighting inflation in the country.

He said: “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

“Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.#NoDistractionsPlease.”