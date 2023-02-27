ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu records landslide victory in Ogun
Tinubu polled 341,554 to defeat Obi and Atiku.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
As announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, February 26, 2023, Tinubu defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Tinubu polled 341,554 to defeat Obi and Atiku both of whom scored 85,829 and 123,831 votes respectively.
According to the figures released by INEC, 2,687,606 people registered to vote in the state, but only 612, 341 residents of the state were accredited to vote on election day.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly
Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe
Tinubu records landslide victory in Ogun
Late President Yar’adua's brother wins Katsina Central Senatorial election
Obi floors Tinubu in Amuwo-Odofin, Somolu LGAs
Tinubu loses Kosofe and Eti-Osa LGAs to Peter Obi
INEC begins collation of presidential results in Imo
INEC declares Doguwa of APC, 3 NNPP candidates as Reps winners in Kano
Ganduje’s son loses House of Rep election to NNPP candidate in Kano
ADVERTISEMENT