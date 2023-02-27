ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu records landslide victory in Ogun

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu polled 341,554 to defeat Obi and Atiku.

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)
Bola Tinubu (Guardian)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, February 26, 2023, Tinubu defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Tinubu polled 341,554 to defeat Obi and Atiku both of whom scored 85,829 and 123,831 votes respectively.

According to the figures released by INEC, 2,687,606 people registered to vote in the state, but only 612, 341 residents of the state were accredited to vote on election day.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly

Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Tinubu records landslide victory in Ogun

Tinubu records landslide victory in Ogun

Late President Yar’adua's brother wins Katsina Central Senatorial election

Late President Yar’adua's brother wins Katsina Central Senatorial election

Obi floors Tinubu in Amuwo-Odofin, Somolu LGAs

Obi floors Tinubu in Amuwo-Odofin, Somolu LGAs

Tinubu loses Kosofe and Eti-Osa LGAs to Peter Obi

Tinubu loses Kosofe and Eti-Osa LGAs to Peter Obi

INEC begins collation of presidential results in Imo

INEC begins collation of presidential results in Imo

INEC declares Doguwa of APC, 3 NNPP candidates as Reps winners in Kano

INEC declares Doguwa of APC, 3 NNPP candidates as Reps winners in Kano

Ganduje’s son loses House of Rep election to NNPP candidate in Kano

Ganduje’s son loses House of Rep election to NNPP candidate in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu