Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declined endorsing the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto
Why the Sultan declined taking Tinubu's side: Stating his reason, he explained that as a traditional ruler, he cannot openly take sides in the political contest.
What happened: Tinubu on Thursday, February 09, 2023, visited the Sultan as he campaigned in Sokoto State.
Also present during the visit were President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
Tinubu's mission: Speaking on the reason for the visit, Tinubu said he came to the Sultan to “seek blessing and endorsement”.
The Sultan's prayer: Responding, the Sultan said he prays to God to select the most suitable leader for the country. He also asked Nigerians to imitate him and desist from cursing the nation’s leaders.
