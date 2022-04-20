2023 Elections: Why China's denial of supporting Amaechi's presidential bid shouldn't be taken at face value [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are the leading candidates within the APC but there is also another man in the person of the Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi. While it had been established that Tinubu and Osinbajo were going to be in the presidency race from as far back as last year, Amaechi was not considered to be in the mix, but it all changed when he made it official at a gathering in Port Harcourt on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President," Amaechi declared.

“After more than two decades in the public arena, I had wanted to go on holiday and spend more time with my family before charting a new course outside politics.

“But at 56 and a member of the generation born after independence who has seen the good, the bad and the ugly of Nigeria.

“I am compelled by the urgency of our present challenges to place my experience and proven capacity at the service of the nation at the highest level."

With Amaechi in the race, the quest to clinch the APC nomination at the party primaries next month in Abuja is sure to be a fierce battle, one with the potential of creating rivalries and factions. Until then, all the nominees will be campaigning to win the hearts of party delegates and the wider population.

Of late, reports circulated that China was supporting Amaechi's presidential bid. In a swift reaction, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria issued a statement debunking the reports. The embassy also stressed the country's policy of non-interference in the political affairs of another country.

“The attention of the Embassy of China has been drawn to a misleading report on an online news portal, alleging that Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport of Nigeria and one of the aspirants to the 2023 Presidential Election, has secured the backing of the Chinese Government and several meetings were held between Amaechi’s allies and the Chinese Government’, even claiming that ‘China needs to … install its dominance in Africa’," read a statement issued by the Chinese embassy.

“The general public is kindly reminded to ignore it and keep vigilant on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives. Mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle and long-term commitment of China’s diplomacy."

It is true that China has a policy of non-interference in internal matters of other countries. As against a country like the United States that would go to war with another nation thereby destabilizing the status quo in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. China does no such thing. It has no known record of involvement in political affairs of other countries using its military like the US do. Instead, China pursues more of an economic policy where it signs deals, especially on trade and infrastructure development, this even when war is going on. An example is in Sudan where China has massive interests in the country's petroleum resources. China is rapidly growing as a global economic power by spreading its tentacles across the world, notably the developing part of the world of which the African continent takes a large chunk of influence.

Nigeria being Africa's largest economy and population means China has a major economic interest. Chinese firms build a large share of the infrastructure projects of the Federal Government including the ongoing revamp of the rail system across the country that is valued at a reported $46 billion. Not to forget other Chinese establishments in telecommunications, technology, transportation, hospitality, leisure and retail, that are firmly rooted in the country.

These projects and the relationship between Nigeria and China are growing ever stronger and with Amaechi as the transportation minister, the claim that the Chinese are supporting his presidential ambition makes logical sense.

He is seen as an ally and someone who will continue the forging partnership rather than someone that will make it a difficult one. No powerful country wants to have a relationship with a difficult leader. The United States had to deal with the likes of Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and it didn't end well.

As mentioned earlier, China will not utilize military options but that is not to say that it cannot influence things from within to ensure its advantage is maintained. For instance, it used its veto power in the United Nations Security Council to go against every resolution that sought to punish Sudan for war crimes at the height of the Darfur crisis.

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, China is abstaining from resolutions seeking to punish Russia for its atrocities all because of the very close economic relationship both countries have.

In Venezuela, China always had the backing of presidents Hugo Chavez who died in power and still does for his successor Nicolas Maduro. This, on the back of heavy economic sanctions meted by the United States on the authoritarian South American country.

Nigeria isn't an authoritarian country like all the aforementioned ones. All of them breed dictators just as China does but putting into context the economic ambitions of the Asian giant, one cannot rule out the possibility of supporting a candidate or influencing an election. Such will potentially happen one way or another if that relevance and power is to be maintained.

To this end, China's claims of not supporting Amaechi should be taken with a pinch of salt. With the United States looking to re-strategize its position as the world's number one economic and political power, and with the likes of India, Brazil and Russia joining the race for global dominance, it will be impossible for China to keep holding on to its non-interference policy.

Too many actors wanting the same slice of cake makes it difficult to trust them, and the alleged support for Amaechi is just one of them.