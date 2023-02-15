ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Vote massively for Tinubu – Lagos Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has urged the electorate to make good use of their Permanent Voter Cards to vote massively for Sen. Bola Tinubu in the presidential poll.

Mudashiru Obasa [TheCable]
Mudashiru Obasa [TheCable]

Obasa made the plea at the Grand Finale Ceremony of Agege Day Celebrations and Launching of the N500 million Education Endowment Fund, at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme: “Celebrating our Unity and Progress”.

It was organised by Agege Local Government of Lagos State.

The speaker assured Nigerians that voting for Tinubu to become the next president would ensure that Nigerians enjoyed more dividends of democracy.

He said the party’s presidential candidate was the only one with competence and capacity for the task ahead amongst the other contenders.

Obasa advised the electorate to collect their PVCs and if they had not done so, should quickly go to the INEC office, if it had not closed, to get their PVCs.

“Beyond that, make sure you vote right by voting for the person that is competent to serve you, to represent you and bring about the dividends of democracy.

“This is because we strongly believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most competent amongst those, who are vying for the presidency and that is why we are encouraging everybody that they should come out en masse.

“It’s not only about winning, we don’t just want to win, but win with massive votes coming from Lagos to counter whatever will be coming from other places so we can win convincingly.

‘At the end of the day Tinubu can have a say as opposed to what we witnessed in 1999, when the president that emerged did not gain the support of his people.

“But this time around, we want our president to have the support of all of us from Lagos, Southwest and other parts of Nigeria,” he said.

Obasa said they were canvassing for him based on his achievements, what they had witnessed and they were still enjoying.

Obasa noted that most of the schools built during his administration known as Millennium Schools were still in good shape.

He added that Tinubu had also built human development, those who had been empowered and established, adding that he was one of them that Tinubu discovered.

“His achievements are not limited to infrastructure alone, human development is also key, that is why we are calling on everybody to let us support this man.

“He has the competence and capability to do the job. So we want others to join us in ensuring the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The speaker said the endowment fund was to entrench an enduring crime-free and education legacies that would bring uncommon progress to the people in all the areas of their socio-economic development.

Obasa said the fund would support the out-of-school children who were willing to learn but did not have the financial capability to do so.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of the ceremony, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, said the funds from the endowment scheme would be used to mitigate shortfalls in education infrastructure and much more in Agege area.

Ayantayo, who is the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), said before now, people were afraid to come to Agege because of the activities of these school dropouts and their nefarious conducts.

“Students that gain admissions overseas, but whose parents cannot afford to cater for their tuition fees can approach the endowment.

“When they graduate in the future they will be thankful and appreciative of those who came to their aid.

“That is why we are launching the fund to mitigate the social menace, which is what Agege is known for, that will be obliterated and we can have a sane society,” he said.

Other lawmakers that attended the occasion, including Mr. Setonji David, Jude Idimogu and Surajudeen Tijani were all unanimous in their call for massive votes for Tinubu, to ensure his emergence as the next president of Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

