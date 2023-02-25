'I'm better than other candidates and I'll win,' Tinubu boasts

Tinubu voted at his Ikeja polling unit in Lagos State earlier on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and praised the process, even though violence and voter intimidation have been reported in parts of Lagos.

In an interview at his home on Saturday afternoon, Tinubu said he's demonstrated his capacity to lead the country with his stewardship of Lagos as governor between 1999 and 2007.

He said his most pressing agenda is to harmonise the partnership of the public and private sectors to actualise Nigeria's dream.

"That's what's important to me. I'm saying categorically I'm better than the others. I've been exposed. I have demonstrated capacity, ability and vision in Lagos State. I believe I'm better than any other candidate and I'm confident I'll win," he said.