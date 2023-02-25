The 2023 general elections are approaching, and security agencies are working hard to ensure free and fair elections by protecting people and property.
2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs
In preparation for the 2023 general election, soldiers have set up roadblocks in Effurun, Delta State's Uvwie Local Government Area, and parts of Warri.
The news: Soldiers are said to have set up roadblocks in Delta State at the Effurun market, Jakpa junction, and Enerhen junction to limit vehicular movement and enforce law and order.
The soldiers, however, are not harassing the residents.
In other news, the Nigerian police have reportedly arrested 16 party agents in Katsina who are suspected of plotting to steal election results.
