2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

Onyema Courage

In preparation for the 2023 general election, soldiers have set up roadblocks in Effurun, Delta State's Uvwie Local Government Area, and parts of Warri.

Many Nigerian soldiers have been killed in several ambush laid by the Boko Haram insurgents.
The 2023 general elections are approaching, and security agencies are working hard to ensure free and fair elections by protecting people and property.

The news: Soldiers are said to have set up roadblocks in Delta State at the Effurun market, Jakpa junction, and Enerhen junction to limit vehicular movement and enforce law and order.

The soldiers, however, are not harassing the residents.

In other news, the Nigerian police have reportedly arrested 16 party agents in Katsina who are suspected of plotting to steal election results.

