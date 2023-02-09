2023 Elections: Shun divisive tendencies, Lagos LP candidate urges Nigerians

“It will be uncivilised for anybody to be talking of tribe when we are talking about a united Nigeria.

“When they (Nigerian citizens) go to the UK, they are Nigerians. They will act like a responsible citizen of the country but why is it that it in Nigeria we segregate?

“If we are ready for a better Nigeria, we have to zero our minds to such divisive tendency,” Salvador said.

Salvador, who expressed confidence that LP had a very bright fortune in the forthcoming elections, said that the structure of the party remained the youth in the country.

He said that the party was prepared to take Nigerians to the Promised Land.

“They are saying LP does not have a structure. I was the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for several years but because of their ingenuity, corruption and no plan for Nigerians, we left the party.

“When we see a better party with a vision, we add our vision to it to move the nation forward.

“The LP has a structure. These are the LGAs chairmen here seated. I addressed the ward chairmen few minutes ago. That is the structure of a political party. Any other structure is fraudulent,” Salvador said.

He said that Nigerians were prepared for the Labour Party in the Feb. 25 and March 11 elections.

“Nigerians own LP. Nigerians are the owners of LP. The youth are the owners of LP. Nigerians are the people working for the LP.

“The youth, constituting 67 per cent of the registered voters who are ages between 18 and 35, are the drivers of LP. They are the people working hard to have a better tomorrow.

“We have to start today and not to compromise anything for a better tomorrow. We are very much prepared. LP is prepared to get to the land of promise,” he said.

The candidate urged Nigerians to vote for LP and wait for their votes to be counted and transmitted into the Independent National Electoral Commission server on election days.

Speaking on the Naira redesign, Salvador, who backed the Federal Government on the policy, urged Nigerians to endure the pains for a while.

“The government is saying we are going through the new currency regime so that the money bags will not be able to buy votes, hire thugs to hijack ballot boxes and disrupt the election.

“The public should appreciate what the government is doing.