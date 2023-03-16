2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Oqua Etim, said the deployment by the IGP is to boost the strength of the command as well as improve the operational and conventional outfits of the personnel in the state.

He said that the personnel deployed to the state were drawn from the Police Mobile Force, Police Special Forces, IGP Election Monitoring team and other tactical teams of the force.

According to him, the personnel are to assist the command to adequately secure the state and to checkmate political thuggery and other related electoral offenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner said he has directed the deployment of the tactical squads and distribution of acquired gadgets to Area Commands, Divisional Police Headquarters for effective utilisation.

Etim commended the efforts of officers in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the presidential elections, urging them to replicate the feat during Saturday’s poll.

He further tasked personnel of the command to remain neutral and apolitical in the electoral process while exhibiting high level of alertness and professionalism.