2023 Elections: Police deploy 7,000 personnel in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Edo says, it has deployed 7,000 men and officers of the command for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
SP. Chidi Nwabuzor, Public Relations Officer of the command disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin.

Nwabuzor said that the strategy for hitch-free elections started in Sept. 2022, when the command launched its “Operation Order”.

He said that the operation is aimed at strengthening the command, the number of officers, the area to police as well as the method of policing to adopt.

“The command is fully ready for the general elections under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP. Mohammed Dankwara.

“The good aspect of it is that we are always proactive. From the beginning of the “ember months” of 2022, the command has already mapped out what we call ‘Operation Order`

He said the deployment cuts across the 4,519 polling units in the state and across the three senatorial districts.

The spokesman said the command was looking forward to peaceful, credible elections in the state.

He said that the atmosphere in the state was less tensed because the governorship election was would hold same time with other elections.

“We are all aware that we are not having our governorship election along with 2023 general elections, and that is why you see that the atmosphere is calm,“ he said.

He said the command would work with other sister security agencies in the state to ensure that the elections were peaceful.

“The day will be peaceful and security of lives and property are guaranteed and they will be protected,” he said.

