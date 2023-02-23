2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

He said the command had divided the territory into nine sectors, with each of the sectors to be manned by an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Abubakar said the telephone numbers of the AIGs would be made available to the public for ease of complaints and information sharing.

He said the division was to ensure adequate coverage of all parts of the territory, especially the suburbs and difficult terrains.

The CP said the Nigeria police and other security agencies were fully ready for the conduct of the election.

He said the show of force being carried out in the territory was to warn miscreants and those planning to disrupt the election process.