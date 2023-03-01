'I'll speak to Nigerians shortly,' Peter Obi responds to election loss

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election early on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Obi's party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the cancellation of the election prior to the announcement, alleging widespread fraud by the APC and incompetence by INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he will soon address Nigerians about the latest development.

"I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly," he posted.

