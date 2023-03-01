ADVERTISEMENT
'I'll speak to Nigerians shortly,' Peter Obi responds to election loss

Samson Toromade

Obi will soon inform Nigerians on how he'll react to Tinubu's victory.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election early on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Obi's party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the cancellation of the election prior to the announcement, alleging widespread fraud by the APC and incompetence by INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he will soon address Nigerians about the latest development.

"I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly," he posted.

Tinubu won 12 states across Nigeria but secured more votes than Obi and the PDP's Atiku Abubakar. The former Lagos governor secured 8,794,726 to defeat Atiku who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Obi who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

