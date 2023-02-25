ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

Onyema Courage

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's nominee for president, has expressed confidence as voting begins.

Peter Obi (Twitter/@NigerianTribune)
Peter Obi (Twitter/@NigerianTribune)

On Saturday, Obi gave a brief interview to reporters at his voting location, PU 019, Umudimakasi Square, Agulu, Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC officials yet to arrive at Tinubu's polling unit

INEC officials yet to arrive at Tinubu's polling unit

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in FCT satellite towns

2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in FCT satellite towns

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi

Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi

Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina

Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu